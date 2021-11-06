St. James Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for an 18-year-old Vacherie man accused in the slaying of a teen after a drug deal that went sour late Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies apparently just missed capturing Maurice Honor Jr. after searching two homes following the slaying of 16-year-old David Harris off River Road in Vacherie.
Col. Sid Berthelot, sheriff's chief deputy, said detectives learned Honor had left one of those homes with a relative 30 minutes before authorities arrived.
"Warrants have been entered into the nationwide database, and we are actively searching for him," Berthelot said on Saturday morning.
Honor is wanted on single counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery, deputies said.
Deputies had found Harris, also of Vacherie, about 11:02 p.m. Thursday shot dead in a blue Dodge Challenger at the intersection of La. 18 and Collins Street, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
The driver of the Dodge, Jordan Michael Keller, 28, of Vacherie, was not injured, deputies added.
Honor is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by anyone but law enforcement, deputies added.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Honor should contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.