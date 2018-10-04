BELLE ROSE — A Houma man died early Friday after he run off a curve on La. 69 in Assumption Parish and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police said.
Hendrix Stevenson, 24, went off La. 69 just north of La. 70 shortly before 5 a.m. in an area located between Belle Rose and Pierre Part, troopers said in a statement.
Troopers said Stevenson was headed north on La. 69 and went off the right side of the highway for unknown reasons after he had just driven through a curve.
Stevenson was not wearing his seat belt. The parish Coroner's Office declared him dead at the scene, troopers said.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but standard toxicology tests are pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, troopers said.