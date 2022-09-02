A vacant church off Scenic Highway caught fire early Friday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The building was deemed as a total loss, officials said.
At around 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Holy Trinity Christian Church, located at 8606 Scenic Hwy. The blaze was extinguished over an hour later.
No one was injured. The fire was contained before it could spread to any neighboring homes.
Scenic Highway was closed for a short time between Townsley Street and Sparrow Street, but was later reopened.
No other information about the blaze was immediately available, including a possible cause.