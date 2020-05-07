East Baton Rouge Parish is anticipating a revenue shortfall of approximately $23 million, largely due to a reduction in the amount of sales tax collected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city-parish expects to collect approximately $15 million less in sales tax than what was initially anticipated during the preparation of the 2020 annual operating budget. That is a significant dent for a revenue source that accounts for roughly 61% of the municipality's budget.

To balance the city-parish's budget, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has instituted a hiring freeze on non-essential positions and is asking city agencies to identify potential grants to cover the cost of providing services.

Baton Rouge mayor proposes hiring freeze, deleting vacant positions as coronavirus threatens budget Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to enact a hiring freeze for city-parish government while her administration braces for the financi…

The city-parish expects to use a portion of the $15.9 million in its budget stabilization fund and $8 million in unassigned funds to offset the shortfall. But Broome cautioned that the reserves should not be completely depleted, especially as the region enters hurricane season.

FEMA is expected to reimburse the city-parish for 75% of its pandemic response expenses, though that will not provide financial relief for a loss of revenue.

"Local budgets were not designed to handle the revenue loss or the costs associated with a long-term pandemic battle such as this," Broome said in a prepared statement.

Broome said she's communicated her support to the state's congressional delegation to expedite federal legislation to provide revenue loss assistance to municipalities.

The city-parish is not expected to lay off or furlough any employees, though Broome said that may be necessary as a measure of "last resort."