The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has lifted the boil water advisory it issued last week, after contractors repaired the prison's water storage tanks, and tests that followed were negative for bacteria, the Department of Corrections said Monday.
The boil advisory was issued as a precautionary measure on Thursday.
The Louisiana Department of Health performs bacteria tests on Angola's water supply twice a month for coliform and other contaminants, the DOC said, and the most recent tests, over the weekend, were negative.
The prison also tests its water system daily for chlorine residual levels to ensure those levels meet or exceed state regulations, officials said.
While the boil water advisory was in place, which also covered the neighborhood where prison employees live, Angola provided bottled water for inmates and employees on duty at the prison.