WALKER — The road overlay program in Livingston Parish will get an extra infusion of cash, as sales taxes in the parish are exceeding earlier projections, parish officials said.
"Sales tax has done so well that the original $6 million that was allocated for the road overlay program, we will be adding $2 million to that," Parish Finance Director Jennifer Meyers told the Parish Council earlier this month.
The parish's road program is funded by the parish's a one-cent sales tax that is also used for the parish jail. It funds overlay projects, as well as state and federal road grant matches and bridge repairs.
Meyers said the robust collections have led her to boost projections for next year. She now estimates the one-cent sales tax will generate $18 million in 2019, up from the $16 million that she budgeted for 2018. Of that, she said $8 million will be set aside for road overlay.
Parish President Layton Ricks said the tax expires in 2021, and he plans to ask residents for a renewal in 2020.
The parish started work over the summer on a 23-road overlay program that includes major roads and subdivisions in each of the parish's nine council districts.
Parish Public Works Director Sam Digirolamo said the contractor, R.J. Daigle, has finished about one-quarter of the original road list that was derived from a ranked, prioritized list. He said crews finished redoing the roads in Creekside Estates in Denham Springs. Last week, they were pouring asphalt in the Lakes at Fennwood subdivision in Walker.
"We’ve had an enormous amount of rain," Digirolamo said. "That creates a nuisance for us as well as the neighborhood. We’ve worked through it though. It's its just taken us a few days longer."
Roy Mulkey, a plant worker who lives in the Fennwood subdivision, said he was glad to see the parish government spending his tax money.
"A new road to drive on, it feels good," he said.
But Mulkey was a little puzzled over why the parish government chose to repave just four of the seven roads in the subdivision.
"You spend all this money to move the equipment back and forth. Why not do the whole thing all at once?" he asked.
Ashley Vessier, a resident on one of the streets that was not overlaid, said she was glad the parish left her alone. Vessier was concerned that the contractor had punctured gas and water lines and knocked over a brick sign that marks the entrance to her subdivision.
"I'd rather they just leave it alone," Vessier said.
Digirolamo said money was limited, and the worst roads were chosen. He said the parish would like to return on a later date to finish the job. He said the signage and utility lines will be fixed before the job is considered complete.