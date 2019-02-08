GONZALES — Prosecutors and defense attorneys painted two different pictures Friday in the trial of a then-juvenile accused of fatally stabbing a St. Amant High School senior hours before his homecoming dance in 2015: the inscrutable killer of a high school choir boy or a then-16-year-old defending himself against a larger aggressor.
What is not in dispute from either side is that Jacob Westbrook, now 19, stabbed Todd "T.J." Toups Jr., 18, once in the chest on the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2015, landing a single fatal thrust that pierced the teen's heart and ending a young life after an encounter that lasted just minutes.
Westbrook, who claims self-defense, is being tried as an adult and faces a second-degree murder charge and possible life sentence if convicted. Under a pretrial ruling, the prosecutors will not need a unanimous verdict to convict as required under recent constitutional changes, but the vote of just 10 of 12 jurors .
The murder trial brings new light on a more than 3-year-old case that has been under a gag order and featured attempts by Westbrook's attorneys, unsuccessfully, to move the case out of Ascension Parish amid their concerns about pretrial publicity. His defense attorneys have accused former Sheriff Jeff Wiley of grossly inaccurate statements that tainted the jury pool.
In opening arguments Friday, Assistant District Attorney Joni Buquoi told jurors that Westbrook inexplicably stabbed Toups in the upper chest after starting a fight amid an otherwise easygoing visit by Toups to the home of Westbrook's girlfriend hours for the St. Amant dance.
Toups, a school choir member, was coming off a recent breakup from his longtime girlfriend and was at the home to give a ride to one of Toups' fellow choir members, the then-14-year-old stepsister of Westbrook's girlfriend.
As Buquoi recounted the details that she said jurors could expect to hear in the coming days, she told them prosecutors did not have a motive for the slaying on Oct. 10, 2015, but that they should focus on the facts that prove the elements of the crime: Westbrook's "specific intent" to kill or cause great harm to Toups.
"Sometimes senseless things happen and they're just that, senseless things," Buquoi told jurors at the parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.
Later, defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau provided a very different picture, casting Toups as itching for a confrontation with Westbrook while trying to discretely take the 14-year-old girl on a date to homecoming, not just offer her a friendly ride.
Comparing Westbrook and Toups to boxers, Ambeau said that Toups had antagonized Westbrook's girlfriend inside her trailer home so that Westbrook would come out of the bedroom where they were staying. Toups then took off his tie and squared up to fight Westbrook, who was 30 pounds lighter than Toups, even after Westbrook had gone to get a knife.
"Todd is the aggressor. He's picking a fight," Ambeau said.
Holding his fists up and motioning them from a fighting stance, Ambeau explained how Toups punched Westbrook first and, in reaction, Westbrook swung the knife that plunged into the 18-year-old's heart.
Jurors also heard from the girl whom Toups was going to pick up that day, Erica Whatley, now 17-year-old.
She testified that despite past contradictory statements to authorities and in text messages to Toups' mother and a family adviser, Westbrook was the aggressor who pretended to shake Toups' hand in the trailer home but suddenly stabbed him instead.
She repeatedly disputed that Toups was taking her on a date to homecoming but said her step-sister was concerned that he was and was protective of her.
Early last year, Westbrook sued then-Sheriff Wiley over allegations of inadequate care inside parish jail that made him vulnerable to being raped. A news account of the lawsuit, which came days before jury selection was supposed to start in early 2018, led to a delay in the trial and months of wrangling over whether anyone violated the gag order and again if the trial should be moved.
But Judge Jason Verdigets, of the 23rd Judicial District Court, refused to move the trial and was able to seat a jury Thursday. He is presiding over the case, which is expected to last into next week.