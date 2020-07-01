Face coverings will now be required in East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.

She said the masks will be mandatory, especially inside businesses.

"My message is very simple: Save a life, save our economy and wear a face covering," Broome said.

The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 2,083 more coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths and 18 more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Wednesday.

Louisiana saw the largest single-day increase in reported coronavirus cases in nearly three months on Wednesday. The state reported 2,083 additional cases statewide.

East Baton Rouge was the second-highest parish for additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There were 227 more cases diagnosed in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Broome said the case spike accounts for the third-highest increase since the pandemic began in March. The first Louisiana case was announced on March 9.

She said the decision is "rooted in the common-sense measures of our medical community."

"We cannot afford to return to a stay at home order," Broome said.

People caught without a mask could face a misdemeanor summons, Broome said. When asked when the mandate could end, she said it would be she sees a positive change in the coronavirus case growth.

Broome also said in her press conference that closing bars is "not off the table."

Gov. John Bel Edwards will address Louisiana at a public press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will address Louisiana at a public press conference at 2:30 p.m.

As the economy has begun to re-open from stay-at-home orders aimed at halting the spread of the virus, there has been a resurgence of coronavirus cases that has alarmed local, state and national health officials.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive rose from 2.5% to 10.3% between the week ending June 21 and the one ending Sunday, an Advocate analysis of state data shows. Experts say high percentages of positive tests suggest increased spread of the virus.

Health officials have said the latest wave of cases is largely driven by increases among young adults, which is different than the first wave.

In Baton Rouge, there has been a particular focus on bars and restaurants, many of which have closed temporarily as staff report coronavirus symptoms. The state Department of Health last month declared an outbreak in bars in the Tigerland area near LSU's campus, urging those who visited those bars to self-quarantine.