Protesters gathered on Siegen Lane again Tuesday evening to speak out against police brutality, chanting loudly with voices already hoarse from the night before — and then falling silent for nine full minutes, the amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground under the knee of a Minneapolis law enforcement officer last week, taking his last breaths while pleading for air.

Demonstrations the previous two nights had closed Siegen Lane and created some moments of tension with local law enforcement as officers told protesters to stop blocking the road. That culminated in two arrests during Monday's protest.

+31 Photos: Protesters gather for third night on Siegen Lane in response to George Floyd's death Protesters gather for the third night in a row on Siegen Lane in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd Tuesday evening, June 2…

As of the newspaper's deadline Tuesday night, there were no reports of additional arrests.

Organizers reiterated Tuesday that their goal remains to keep things peaceful, telling the group that "even one person getting out of character can get us killed or arrested."

Some stores along Siegen have been closing early in case demonstrators cause trouble. Target boarded its doors for the second night in a row late Tuesday afternoon even though no prior gatherings have resulted in damage to Baton Rouge businesses. The company said it has temporarily closed 200 stores across the country and limited hours at others for the safety of its employees.

Organizers said they plan to keep protesting on Siegen each night. They had also met with Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome earlier in the day to communicate their demands, including increased transparency and body cams for all law enforcement officers across the parish.

"We want more conversations around this," said Aryanna Kelly, one of the organizers. "We're just now barely scratching the surface."

Organizers chose to protest on Siegen because it's an economic hub of Baton Rouge that falls within the limits of St. George — whose residents voted last fall to incorporate a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish, creating their own local government in a predominantly white area that's more affluent than its neighboring communities. The incorporation has been challenged in the courts.

The group that gathered Tuesday was diverse in race, background and occupation. It was somewhat smaller than the night before, which drew an estimated 300 people. Most participants were young Baton Rouge residents and about half were white. They started the protest by sharing stories about why they were there.

One woman said she was there for her son: "When does he go from being cute to being a threat?"

Leah Huckabee, of Prairieville, who said she looked older than most people there, was protesting because "nothing had changed" in her lifetime, since she was a little girl growing up in Louisiana whose parents wouldn't let her be friends with her black classmates. She got choked up while speaking about her role as a white person fighting for her black friends, and the crowd cheered in support.

"You can't love your country without recognizing its flaws and attacking them," said Evan Dille, 20, who grew up in Baton Rouge and now serves in the military.

Organizers said they hoped the protest Tuesday night would disperse early with no problems, and the group dissipated around 8:30 p.m. They said those who caused a disturbance the night before were not part of their group.

The two people arrested late Monday night were a protester and counter-protester.

Durvin Vessell, 24, is accused of urging protesters to move into the street during the event and Brock Triche, 34, is accused of confronting protesters in the road.

Vessell's arrest report claims he stood in the bed of a truck and used a loudspeaker to tell the crowd "we didn't come here to be peaceful. We didn't come here to make them comfortable. Let's move this b**** to the road." The report claims Vessell, a Baton Rouge resident, led protesters to the roadway and remained there despite law enforcement commands to disperse.

Triche's report says he walked into the roadway at South Reitz Avenue to confront protesters, but does not give detail on the nature of the interaction. It's illegal for protesters to obstruct the roadway.

The protest peacefully dispersed before midnight Monday and officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the majority of protesters were diligent about asking instigators to stop.

How Baton Rouge law enforcement is prepping for more protests after George Floyd's death Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies are using what they learned from the heated demonstrations here in 2016 to respond to planned protests ov…

Organizers said they "didn't want that few to represent this entire protest."

Meanwhile in Denham Springs another diverse group of protesters gathered Tuesday evening and marched from the L.M. Lockhart Community Center to Raising Cane's and back — approximately 3 miles — as dozens of cars passed and many honked in support.

Sharlecia Butler, of Denham Springs, organized the march Tuesday morning in response to the "black out Tuesday" movement on social media in which users posted a solid black image on their feed to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 200 people attended.

In a city that's predominantly white — Denham Springs is 83% white, according to census data — Butler said she was told she wouldn't gain support, but the numbers showed otherwise.

"People were saying to me, 'No, they won't come out for y'all' but I said: 'No, let's show them we can be one,'" she said.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry stopped by to lend his support, and the marchers were escorted by Denham Springs police units.