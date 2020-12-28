Sue Turner, a devoted preservationist and giant of Baton Rouge philanthropy, died late Sunday afternoon. She was 93.
A Plaquemine native and Baton Rouge resident for most of her adult life, Turner received the 2009 Golden Deeds Award, sponsored by the Inter-Civic Council and The Advocate, recognizing decades of civic involvement that included the creation of what is now the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and the preservation of BREC’s Magnolia Mound Plantation and other historic structures. She has been recognized nationally for her advisory work with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“She was a lady,” said Carol Gikas, former LASM executive. “She was confident. She was caring. She expected the most out of people and the best out of people, and we gave it to her. You wanted her approval because you held her in such high regard.”
‘Just incredible’: United Way of SWLA gets $5 million boost from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos
Turner met her late husband, Bert, at LSU, and he founded Turner Industries, an industrial construction company, in Baton Rouge. They had five children — Suzanne Turner, Robert Turner, Mary Margaret "Moo" Svendson, Thomas Turner and John Turner — all of whom followed their parents’ lead as museum volunteers, donors and board members.
As a Junior League steering committee member, Turner helped create the Baton Rouge Arts and Science Center, now the LASM, in 1960. The Turners help hire the museum's first executive director, Adalié Brent, donated fine art to its collection, renovated the museum's historic railroad depot and funded the construction of the Bert S. Turner Atrium in 2003.
Her commitment involved much more than a checkbook. Sue Turner attended national museum conferences and learned enough that she could have run a museum herself, Gikas said.
“You knew to be prepared, because you knew coming into a meeting that she’d thought about this and she was going to have good questions,” Gikas said. “Some would be challenging. Some would be guiding. When Sue spoke in a board meeting, everyone listened because what she had to say was going to contribute to the success of the organization. She came prepared.”
She also knew how to rally support. When the Magnolia Mound Plantation home had fallen into disrepair and developers wanted to raze it in the 1960s, Turner was part of a group that insisted on preserving the late-1700s structure. They succeeded in 1966, and the Turners donated money for the visitors center now on the site. The Turners also renovated Live Oak, an antebellum home in West Feliciana Parish.
“She had a big role in Baton Rouge’s arts and preservation scene, but she was nationally known,” said John Sykes, Magnolia Mound’s director. When she’d go to a national trust conference, people would know what she had done here in Baton Rouge. … “She had a national voice in historic preservation.”
BREC, the East Baton Rouge Parish recreation and parks department, has managed Magnolia Mound since its preservation, and Turner served on the BREC Foundation board.
“I was always struck by how at our board meeting Miss Sue would listen to what everyone was saying and all the different viewpoints and at always the appropriate moment she would have a way to express her thoughts which, based on all of the experience that she had, would cut to the chase and was always the right decision,” said Carl Stages, BREC Foundation executive director.
"The family is saddened by the loss of our dear mother but are thankful and blessed by her long life of love, caring, and service to her family, Turner Industries Group and community," said her son, John. " Sue was an amazing woman who was an inspiration to us and to so many."
In addition to her children, Turner is survived by a brother, William "Billy" Wilbert. Funeral arrangements are pending.