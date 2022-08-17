Baton Rouge is weeks away from completing its revamp of hundreds of downtown parking spots as it begins the installation of new kiosks that will remove the need for coins to pay for parking and will enable drivers to park in any public downtown parking space.
The 100 multispace kiosks, on display at a Downtown Development District open house on Wednesday, will begin arriving in Baton Rouge by the end of next week and installment should be completed a little over a month after that, said Cyndi Pennington, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer. The kiosks, from New Jersey-based Flowbird Group, will feature card readers and include technology allowing for mobile payments through a cellphone app tied to a vehicle's license plate.
"The public wants us to keep up with parking and keep up with what other cities are doing," Pennington said. "It's important for people to be able to pay on their card … so you don't have to carry around cash in your car."
Many of the meters downtown are broken and only take coins. For drivers, the kiosks are a vast upgrade.
"They have the same thing in Chicago, New York and Houston, all those places," said Hank Rauschenberger, a 37-year-old who works for a law office downtown. "You notice a good portion of the (meters) that exist now are broken or are nonexistent. I do have a coin purse in my car, but I think that's more of a testament of my age. Most people don't carry cash anymore."
The kiosks will also enable the city-parish to enforce the 2-hour limit on parking downtown written into the city-parish's parking ordinances. The rule is supposed to encourage parking spot turnover and benefit businesses downtown by consistently opening up new parking spaces for customers, said Downtown Development District Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal.
"Downtowns need turnover parking," Hoffman Sayal said. "Without turnover parking, people have problems accessing goods and services. If the patrons have a hard time accessing the goods and services, then the businesses aren't getting as much business as they should."
The kiosks are expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue to the city-parish.
Prior to the pandemic's decrease in parking revenue, the city-parish in 2019 brought in a little under $88,000 in coins from the parking meters, according to the city-parish. That number could skyrocket to as high as $800,000 annually, even with additional costs brought on by licensing for the kiosks, credit card vendors and insurance, according to a city-parish revenue model.
The increase in revenue will also come from a raise in parking rates tied to the kiosks, along with the removal of broken meters, the end of "tailgating" off a meter partially paid for by a previous driver and the ease of paying to park, Purchasing Director Kris Goranson said.
Drivers currently pay 50 cents per hour to park. That rate will increase to $1 per hour, although that's still cheaper than parking on LSU's campus or in New Orleans, Goranson said.
Installing the kiosks is the last component to widespread changes to parking downtown that the city-parish has done in recent years. It brokered a new contract with the company that now manages the public parking garages downtown last year.
Of the 912 current parking meters, only 583 were metered and approximately 80 were broken, stolen or vandalized, parish officials said in 2019.