A Baton Rouge man suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew near Baker then fleeing the scene with his infant child Monday morning was shot and killed in Mississippi, and the child was brought to the hospital.
Mississippi State Police said Smith, 30, led police on a chase eastbound on I-10 in near mile marker 40 at 3:40 p.m. according to WLOX. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles pursuing a suspect on I-10 eastbound. Smith was believed to be driving a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.
Smith tried to cross the median and got stuck, according to Biloxi police chief John Miller. Shots were fired, resulting in Smith's death; Miller could not say immediately who had shot him.
The child is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital, Miller said. The extent of the child's injuries were unclear.
A WLOX reporter at the scene said Eric Derrell Smith was holding the child and firing at police as he was being chased.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it believed the two morning shootings stemmed from a domestic incident, but provided no details. The agency said deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call about 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Richmond Street, just off Plank Road northwest of Baker. The street is in a small neighborhood off Bentley Drive, with several small, neat, wood frame houses in good condition beneath several tall trees.