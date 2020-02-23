Frequently, freight trains passing over Pecue Lane and Highland Road in Baton Rouge appear to be traveling at a high rate of speed. Is there a regulated speed limit for trains passing through these residential areas? If so, who enforces these limits? In light of the recent train-car collision at the Highland Road crossing, though the car tried to beat the train, do you know what the speed of the train was?
Desiree French, public affairs specialist with the Federal Railroad Administration, gives this primer on speed limits for trains:
"Railroads establish train speeds for specific locations and geographic territories based upon business and operational considerations. FRA’s Track Safety Standards 49 CFR Part 213 set forth maximum authorized speeds for both freight and passenger trains for 9 “classes of track.” The difference between each Class of Track is based on progressively more exacting and stringent standards for track structure, geometry, road bed and track inspections. FRA holds railroads accountable for maintaining track to the corresponding level through inspections and audits.
"Keep in mind that track and train speeds are governed by numerous factors. Among them the terrain and physical infrastructure (i.e., roadbed, track, wayside signal systems, clearance envelopes along the line including bridges and tunnels) as well as the performance capabilities of a freight or passenger locomotive and trailing equipment.
"The risk of train–vehicle collisions at highway-rail grade crossings is a separate issue from train speeds. The physical properties of a freight or passenger train operating at any reasonable speed generally prevent them from stopping in time to avoid striking an object, person or motor vehicle on the tracks. In more than 30% of collisions between trains and motor vehicles at public grade crossings, trains operate at less than 20 mph. In general, the safest train is one which maintains a constant speed.
"Decades of experience and research have shown that prevention of grade crossing incidents is more effectively achieved through the use of advance roadway signage, pavement markings, active warning devices such as flashing lights and gates, and strict observance by motorists of applicable traffic safety laws.
"Finally, regarding the recent accident you cited, the railroad is required to submit a report to FRA under our Accident/Incident Reporting Regulations (49 CFR Part 225), which includes the recorded train speed at the time of the collision. Once received, it will be posted online at https://safetydata.fra.dot.gov/OfficeofSafety/default.aspx.