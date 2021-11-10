A Gramercy man pulled free from his burning car at a Geismar gas station was later arrested on drug counts and driving while intoxicated, Ascension sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
Flames were shooting up from the rear of Dexton P. Weber's vehicle while it was still in gear, when a sheriff's deputy and a bystander arrived and put out the fire Wednesday at the TNT Express gas station off La. 30.
Warning: Video of fire contains strong language.
Weber, 36, had gotten in an accident in the gas station parking lot shortly before 6:17 p.m., deputies said in a statement.
Weber was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His vehicle was towed away from the scene.
Before the vehicle was taken away, though, deputies took an inventory of its contents and found heroin and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.
Later, deputies got a warrant and drew blood from Weber for testing.
After he was released from the hospital, Weber was arrested and booked on counts of second offense DWI, felony possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.
After booking, he was released from Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on his own recognizance, online jail records say.