The demolition of the Cortana Mall, once a prime retail center in Baton Rouge, marks the end of an era; the property will soon become an Amazon distribution center.

In a drone video taken Wednesday, you can see the remnants of the once-thriving shopping center.

As demolition got under way earlier this month, a revised site plan showed that the future Amazon fulfillment center is growing. According to plans submitted with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission, the new Amazon facility will be nearly 3.5 million square feet, about 20% larger than the original plans.

The revision makes the fulfillment center more than twice the size of Cortana Mall that it's replacing.

Fulfillment centers serve as the main feeder for Amazon products. The Cortana center is expected to carry small, sortable products. Robots will help employees pluck items from bins to fill online orders.

As Baton Rouge says goodbye to the old mall, we want to hear from our readers. What are your memories of shopping at Cortana? Did you have a summer job there? Spend your teen years wandering the food court? Did you take your kids to see Santa Claus? Let us know about your Cortana Mall memories. Email them to us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com and we'll collect them for a story.

Timothy Boone contributed to this report.