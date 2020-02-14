An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the entrance ramp from LA 1 to I-10 East in Port Allen.

The accident happened Friday morning around 6:40 a.m. on the upslope of the Mississippi River Bridge.

Drivers heading northbound on LA 1 are being diverted to the old bridge on US 190.

Anyone heading into Baton Rouge from the west side can also use the Plaquemine Ferry.

At this time, eastbound motorists on I-10 are still able to pass the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, or if any other vehicles were involved.

Expect heavy congestion.

View comments