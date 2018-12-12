LIVINGSTON — The former Killian police chief pleaded no contest Thursday to a felony charge of malfeasance in office.
The plea agreement will see Dennis Hill get no jail time. Hill is required to serve one year of supervised probation and pay $994 back to the town.
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Robert Morrison accepted the plea Thursday morning in Livingston Parish.
Hill was accused of using misusing the town credit card and billing for overtime he did not work while he served as chief of police.
Allegations of misconduct began to surface against Hill in the spring of 2017. The southern Livingston Parish town's board of aldermen voted to fire him on June 13, 2017.
In January, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released an investigative report that detailed numerous improper dealings. He was indicted by a grand jury on one count of malfeasance in office in February.
The chief's ouster was the beginning of a months-long political feud in the town between factions who supported and opposed Hill. In November, an interim mayor who spoke out against Hill was defeated in an election for mayor by a Hill supporter.
The investigative audit said Hill billed for 35 hours of overtime — equivalent to $994 — from May 2015 to May 2017 for hours he didn't work. Social media posts and town fuel records indicate he was on vacation in Alabama and Florida during those hours. The overtime was funded by Louisiana Highway Safety Commission grants to conduct seatbelt checks and drunk driving stops.
Hill faced a number of other accusations, including buying a suit on the town's credit card and not forwarding 76 traffic tickets to the Mayor's court.
Hill had served as police chief since 2008.