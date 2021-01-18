At least 232 people died of a drug overdose last year in East Baton Rouge Parish — almost twice the 127 fatal overdoses in 2019, which was the previous record.

That's also more than twice the parishwide number of murders recorded by law enforcement in 2020, a statistic that similarly broke records.

While the tragic events of 2020 unfolded, headlines often focused on the skyrocketing homicide rate and coronavirus death toll, which together left hundreds of Baton Rouge families grieving. But local officials are sounding the alarm bells over this third source of unprecedented loss.

"Homicide rates get all the media attention, but these overdose deaths have taken us by storm," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said during a virtual townhall meeting on overdose deaths Thursday night. "This is something we really need to take a look at. … Our work is ahead of us."

The vast majority of the deaths were from opioids, many involving the potent synthetic drug fentanyl.

LSU researchers recorded the 232 deaths according to preliminary information from the parish coroner's office, which will release its final report in the coming weeks. The total is expected to increase thanks to pending results from toxicology tests that may confirm whether other recent deaths were overdoses.

"Nearly doubling is frightening," the coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, said in a recent interview. "The whole world stopped talking about the opioid epidemic and only talked about the COVID pandemic."

Clark said his office is used to recording slight increases in recent years, but 2020 totally changed the landscape.

Nationwide statistics show 81,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12 months preceding May 2020. That was the highest number ever recorded during a single year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and the data collection ended just two months into the coronavirus pandemic.

CDC Director Robert Redfield has pointed to fallout from the pandemic, which left many people jobless, lonely and stressed. Coronavirus restrictions also disrupted the local drug trade, according to local officials, and temporarily closed some treatment programs and other support services. On top of that, people were more isolated and maybe more likely to use drugs alone, leaving them with no one to call 911 if they became unresponsive.

"We need to take care of people suffering from unintended consequences" of the pandemic response, Redfield said in a statement last month.

Experts also point out that people who have been clean for a while are at higher risk of overdosing if they relapse, because their tolerance has dropped. That can lead to unforeseen tragic consequences.

The East Baton Rouge data show a pronounced increase in overdose deaths during the spring and early summer months, when the coronavirus restrictions were tightest. The monthly totals have since fallen slightly, though figures for most months remain significantly higher compared to recent years.

"We have no time to waste," said Tonja Myles, a local advocate for people facing mental illness and substance abuse who organized the Thursday discussion. "Every day that we do nothing, someone loses their life."

Myles, an ordained minister whose faith often informs her mentoring work, said she's tired of burying people who lose their lives to drugs.

State health officials are focusing on three main initiatives to address the problem, said Karen Stubbs, assistant secretary of the state Office of Behavioral Health. The first involves widespread distribution of naloxone, or Narcan, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses, which anyone can get at the pharmacy without a prescription. She said officials are working with businesses, churches and individual families, encouraging them all to keep Narcan on hand.

State officials are also focusing on medication assisted treatment — often involving less addictive drugs such as Suboxone or methadone to wean people off opioids — and expanded telehealth services, which allow patients to consult virtually with medical professionals during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, at the local level, Capital Area Human Services is ramping up outreach efforts, hoping to connect with drug users and let them know about the treatment services that are available when they're ready to get help.

Just weeks before Louisiana discovered its first coronavirus cases back in March 2020, the agency unveiled a repurposed ambulance that would carry a mobile outreach team across the region. The team delivers a range of services and supplies, including addiction counseling, testing for infectious diseases, overdose reversal drugs and clean needles.

Local prosecutors are also looking to hold drug dealers accountable while helping drug users get into treatment, Moore said. The district attorney's office is working with LSU researchers to collect and analyze data on opioid use through a federal grant program that started in 2018.

In three of the fatal overdose deaths last year, law enforcement arrested people accused of providing the lethal drugs. Such arrests are allowed under an obscure stipulation in the state's second-degree murder statute. One person has been indicted, while two others were released after a grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict them. A fourth suspect is awaiting an indictment decision.

Focusing on public education efforts is another top priority, especially after the carnage of 2020, because "a lot of people don't understand opioids or don't think addiction can happen to them," said Capital Area Executive Director Jan Laughinghouse.

She said those education efforts should also inform people on the benefits of medication assisted treatment, which carries some stigma when compared to more traditional programs that require abstinence. Laughinghouse noted the importance of administering the medication in conjunction with counseling and other support services.

She said the general public should be more compassionate toward people facing addiction.

"Addiction is a brain disease, folks. When someone has an opioid abuse disorder, they have a hijacked brain," she said. "It has absolutely nothing to do with how nice you are, how smart you are, how strong you are, how well-bred you are — it is a great equalizer."

Advocate staff writer Jackie DeRobertis contributed to this report.