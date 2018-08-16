The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless has received a $50,000 grant to help provide primary medical care, legal help, rental subsidies and job placement to Baton Rouge's homeless population.

The Aetna Foundation, the philanthropic wing of the health insurance company, donated the money. Richard Born, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, said in a statement that the company wants to address "social determinants of health," as homeless people often suffer from medical and mental illnesses that are worsened by their lack of housing.

Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless is best known for running the One Stop Homeless Services Center on 17th street, where many homeless people spend their days and can receive a number of services.

+7 For homeless women in Baton Rouge, finding shelter for the night is a challenge Tharisma Howard spends her days at homeless shelter support programs and her nights in her sister’s house, a place where they live without bas…

Weston Schild, One Stop's executive director, said the partnership with Aetna Foundation is the result of previous work to reduce the homeless population in Baton Rouge.

The Aetna Foundation will present the award at One Stop's upcoming art show. The show will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. August 18 at the Beauregard Gallery and Bistro at 715 Europe Street.