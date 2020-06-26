Our Lady of the Lake will offer free HIV testing at its mid-city campus Saturday to mark National HIV Testing Day.
The testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the LSU Health Baton Rouge Mid-City Campus at 1401 N. Foster Drive.
The National HIV Testing Day was established to encourage individuals to know their HIV status and to seek treatment if infected.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today and about 14 percent of them don’t know it. According to Healthy BR, the Baton Rouge Metro area has the fourth highest rate of HIV cases and third highest rate of AIDS cases in the country.
The rapid HIV test is done with a finger prick to draw a small amount of blood. Results are given within a few minutes. Individuals who complete an HIV test may also choose to have a no cost COVID-19 test done as well.
Face masks and social distancing are required. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and results will be kept confidential.