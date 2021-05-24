GONZALES — On streets that flooded nearly up to his hips, Eric Gulotta and his neighbors helped ferry people from the inundated entrance of their new Dutchtown subdivision to other homes in the back.
One person was even trapped briefly in a car in the median of the neighborhood's entrance road, he said.
Last week's storms dropped as much as 12 inches of rain on parts of Ascension Parish, and officials know of at least 54 houses that flooded. The rain caused surprising flash flooding in Gulotta's Belle Savanne neighborhood, where more homes are slated to be built and developers want to add townhomes.
"That's not something I would have expected in a subdivision," said Gulotta, 60, who said water got within inches of his house.
Gulotta was among several dozen residents who showed up to tell parish officials late last week that, after years of rapid, non-stop growth, they supported a one-year moratorium on new residential and commercial development to get a better handle on things.
That moratorium, proposed by parish President Clint Cointment, is the latest example of Ascension grappling with the effect of its burgeoning population, which has grown faster than any other parish in Louisiana since the August 2016 flood.
The parish added an estimated 5,040 people between mid-2016 and mid-2019, the latest figures available — a nearly 4.2% increase. Many of those people are moving out of East Baton Rouge Parish, which lost nearly 1.5% of its population.
While the growth is an economic boom, more homes and businesses mean more of the ground is covered in concrete or asphalt -- which can make flooding worse. And it's not just water; the soaring population has also raised concerns about traffic that snarls roads and infrastructure, like sewer systems, struggling to keep pace.
"This is not about just drainage. We're going to take a comprehensive look at everything, but why not now?" Cointment asked. "You know, do we kick the can down the road again? Because these moratoriums have been tried several times before, so is it this council, this administration that's going to kick the can down the road?"
In an interview, Cointment said his administration would consider several concepts during the moratorium, including a new drainage impact fee, reductions in housing density, new rules for neighborhood construction and storm-water detention, new rules on the use of fill dirt, the exploration of regional storm-water detention areas and the clearing out of drainage "choke points."
Is a moratorium the answer?
Builders have already aired concerns about the proposed moratorium, which would stop new land divisions — a key step necessary for large neighborhoods that break up big tracts into many lots — and also would stop the first part of the parish's major development review process.
Brandon Ivey, board chairman for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, told the Parish Council Thursday that builders will work with the council to make the necessary changes. But he said the parish should take a more surgical examination of the problem than a moratorium.
"To tell an entire industry, 'Hey, you're not essential, your jobs, your employees, your families, we're going to go ahead and just shut you down because we're afraid, we're emotional,' I get it," Ivey said. But he said there are other options to address the problem.
Ivey said no one knows yet what caused homes to flood last week. He said other factors not related to new construction, like ditch maintenance, could be at work.
It's also possible the rain that hit parts of Dutchtown and Prairieville fell somewhere between a 200-year and 1,000-year rain event, well beyond the design standards for new neighborhoods.
One gauge in Dutchtown recorded 11.31 inches in 24 hours. For one day, that is roughly equivalent to the 100-year rain event built into community design standards. Most of that rain likely fell in a six- to eight-hour period, National Weather Service data show.
Even with a moratorium, 2,000 lots in unincorporated Ascension would still be available for construction, Cointment noted in his address to the Parish Council. The new halt also would not apply to Gonzales, Sorrento or Donaldsonville.
A long-simmering issue
Cointment and several first-term councilmen came into office during the 2019 elections, criticizing the way the parish had grown. Cointment, in particular, had faulted the way the parish maintained ditches and took other steps to improve drainage in the low-lying parish. He seized on lingering public concern over the August 2016 flood that had inundated nearly 6,400 buildings in the parish.
Before taking office, Cointment had fallen on different sides of the building moratorium issue.
At one point in the campaign, he suggested the parish may just have to turn off development to catch up on infrastructure. But, in a late October 2019 interview shortly after he was elected, he explicitly rejected the idea of a moratorium, saying growth could be slowed through zoning and ordinance changes.
Once in office in January 2020, Cointment and the council majority have, at times, been at odds on the growth question.
A measure to halt large-scale development off some of the narrowest roads failed to gain traction on the council last year. In April, Cointment had to veto a council attempt to settle a lawsuit and allow the 237-home Delaune Estates in the Prairieville area to go forward.
At the same time, the Parish Council agreed to start a watershed modeling effort — after some battling over its cost and scope — that should give officials a better idea about new development impacts.
Cointment has also called for third-party firms to conduct traffic impact studies for new developments — instead of firms hired by developers — though the idea hasn't been formally proposed yet.
The moratorium is headed for a final vote June 17 after the Parish Council formally introduced the measure Thursday.
No council member spoke against it in a later drainage meeting, and several, like Councilman Aaron Lawler — who is often in conflict with Cointment — said they supported it. But a few members, like Councilman Dal Waguespack, aired some unease and wanted to see firm timetables to accomplish new growth measures during any shutdown.
"If we're going to stop everybody from building, I want to see some milestones, and I'm putting that on me. I'm putting that on everybody up here. We can't just stop this because it rained this week," Waguespack said.