Entergy is launching a multi-million-dollar project this week to replace power lines and utility poles along a three-mile stretch of Highland Road and install "smart devices" that can restart power after everyday events like fallen tree limbs or errant squirrels.
The project will install 130 utility poles and about 64,250 feet of new power lines between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Pecue Lane, said David Freese, senior communications specialist with Entergy. Crews were already out trimming trees on Wednesday.
Expected to wrap up in mid-to-late December, the project will benefit about 2,600 residential and commercial customers, he said.
"This particular area has seen some power outages over the last two years," Freese said.
Last winter's ice storm and the summer's Hurricane Ida in particular caused major outages in the area.
The work on Highland is one of several "reliability" projects done in Entergy's service area this year, Freese said.
"Our goal is to prevent outages before they occur," he said.
Along with the new poles and power lines, two types of smart devices called reclosers and trip savers will also be new parts of the electrical system in the Highland Road project.
In layman terms, a recloser does the "flipping of the breaker" automatically for the main lines, after a power outage. That allows the electrical system to try to correct itself, rather than having to have a "lineman roll out" to work on the system, Freese said.
A trip saver does the same thing for the smaller electric lines in neighborhoods and are named for what they do, he said — save a trip from a lineman.
The devices have been installed previously in areas in north and south Baton Rouge in portions of the electrical system "where they'll have the highest impact," Freese said.
Entergy is asking that drivers be cautious and patient throughout the work on Highland, where utility crews will be working beside the road.
At times, portions of one lane of Highland will be blocked, with traffic controllers there to direct drivers safely around the work site, Freese said.
Drivers might want to consider alternative routes when possible, he said.
If planned power outages are necessary for crews to safely perform some of the work, Entergy will alert customers who will be impacted through their preferred channel of communication, Freese said.
"Please be patient with us," he said. "In the long run, this will keep power flowing."