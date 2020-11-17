The Louisiana Department of Health will offer free flu shots to the public Thursday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit located at 353 North 12th Street.

With new cases of the coronavirus on the rise locally, health officials said it's more important now than ever before to get a flu vaccination. Contracting the flu can weaken the immune system, making it harder to fend off the coronavirus if exposed.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome urged residents in a statement Tuesday to seek out flu shots before the Thanksgiving Holiday, and implored the public to remain vigilant in handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

"For the sake of keeping our economy open and protecting our health, please wear a face covering, social distance, and get a flu vaccination," Broome wrote. "We know how to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it only requires our vigilance."