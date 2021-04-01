A firefighter suffered second-degree steam burns and was treated by EMS as the Baton Rouge Fire Department worked to extinguish a three-story furniture store fire on Plank Road, BRFD said.
The call for the fire department came in at 11:38 a.m, concerning a building fire at In and Out Furniture, located at 4585 Plank Road. The fire was extinguished by 3:56 p.m. Plank Road was closed to thru traffic.
Heavy fire damage to the rear end of the building caused $2.5 million in property damage and $2 million in damage to inventory.
This was a very dangerous fire for firefighters, BRFD said. The inventory inside the building made it difficult to extinguish and posed many threats to firefighters' safety.
Firefighters found the warehouse full of inventory and burned furniture had to be removed as they fought the fire.
BRFD asked that people to avoid the area.
The cause of this fire is under investigation, BRFD said.