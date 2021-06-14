A car caught fire on Acadian Thruway near Perkins Road on Monday.
Smoke was billowing out of a Black PT Cruiser sitting in the center lane. Firefighters were on the scene and dousing the flames.
The car was sitting at the red light at the intersection of the two roads when it began smoking, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
The driver told the fire department that the car had been experiencing ongoing mechanical problems, which likely caused the fire. Monte said no injuries were reported.