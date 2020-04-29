State Police responded a seven-car pileup involving an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning on I-10 in Baton Rouge.

The accident was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 past the Highland Road exit.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz says seven vehicles were involved in the pileup. Only minor injuries were reported, he said.

At this time, it's unclear what exactly caused the accident. An investigation is underway.

The interstate was reopened just before 10 a.m. after the hours-long closure.

