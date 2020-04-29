State Police responded a seven-car pileup involving an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning on I-10 in Baton Rouge.

The accident was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 past the Highland Road exit.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz says seven vehicles were involved in the pileup. Only minor injuries were reported, he said.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:



I-10 eastbound at LA Hwy 42 ( Highland Road) is currently closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. Troopers are diverting I-10 eastbound traffic onto the Highland Road exit and then back...https://t.co/KaSdTLJkn5 pic.twitter.com/wc5O010MwD — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 29, 2020

At this time, it's unclear what exactly caused the accident. An investigation is underway.

The interstate was reopened just before 10 a.m. after the hours-long closure.

