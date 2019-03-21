Starbucks could be slinging frappuccinos to westsiders as soon as May, according to developers.

The La. Highway 1 building in Port Allen has been under construction for months but the project's broker, Jonathan Walker, said the site will be handed over to Starbucks Friday for the coffee giant to begin its interior outfitting.

It’s expected to take 60 to 90 days from then to complete the interior buildout, he said, but a representative from Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment on a more specific opening date.

The business filing with the City of Port Allen, submitted in January, says the business will stand a 2,172 square feet, and will be located in the 3200 block of La. Highway 1 S which is in front of the Walmart along the Intracoastal highway.

It’ll be the first Starbucks for the west bank. The Starbucks website shows the closest location to the east is in downtown Baton Rouge and on the west of the Mississippi the next closest is Lafayette.

West Baton Rouge leaders target retail development need, traffic issues West Baton Rouge Parish leaders have embraced a new plan for development they hope will improve the daily lives of residents across the river …

It’ll be the second big coffee chain development for that stretch of highway after a CC’s Coffee House opened in the 3800 block of La. Highway 1 S in 2017.

Walker said an AT&T store is scheduled to open in the same complex as the Starbucks soon, and there is still 3,800 square feet of leasing space available.