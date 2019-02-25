A Denham Springs man is accused of driving through an active crash scene involving multiple cars and livestock in Maurepas on Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities said 45-year-old Michael Holzheuser Jr. intentionally blocked first responder vehicles during an investigation of a four-car crash on La. 22 west of La. 1039. He was arrested and booked Sunday evening.
Law enforcement officials had responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Friday and found the road was shut down with the cars and injured animals, State Police said in a news release. While troopers were working the scene, Holzheuser walked through and began shouting and cursing a first responders, State Police said. They asked him to return to his car, and Holzheuser drove through the scene along the roadway shoulder and parked in a private driveway, blocking multiple emergency vehicles, authorities said.
Holzheuser left the scene on foot, and officials towed his car after they finished the investigation, authorities said.
He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts including interfering with a law enforcement investigation, obstructing a fireman and disturbing the peace.
"While responding to scenes the primary goal for first responders is the safety of all those involved, and they need and deserve room to safely work," State Police Spokesman Taylor Scrantz wrote in a statement.