St. James Parish's annual traditional of lighting bonfires on the Mississippi River levee on Christmas Eve will return this year after a one-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus.

Parish government officials announced the plans Friday morning as vaccines have helped quell the latest surge of the virus over the summer and dropped hospitalization rates close to their lowest levels since the pandemic began in Louisiana in the spring of 2020.

"I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year. I want to thank our Parish Council, Festival of the Bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year," Parish President Pete Dufresne said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember."

The traditional tepee-shaped fires are said the light the way for Papa Noel on his nighttime ride to deliver gifts to girls and boys. In their more modern incarnations, the bonfires are built into elaborate and sometimes animated structures, often based on holiday or Louisiana themes.

With ancient roots in Europe and especially France, Christmas Eve bonfires in St. James and neighboring river parishes may have begun in the late 1800s. Today, the levee bonfires are packed with fireworks and have become a tourist attraction and the center of a holiday block party along River Road.

Much anticipated each year, its cancellation in 2020 had marked yet another way COVID-19 had turned normal life upside down. Mardi Gras, also canceled last year, appears to be on the path to returning in 2022, New Orleans city officials have said.

Parish officials said bonfire permits will begin to be available Nov. 20 and construction can't start until Nov. 21.

No household construction or demolition debris from Hurricane Ida or any other storm related event will be allowed within any portion of the levee right of way, including the bonfire area or on top of the levee, officials said.

Due to strict insurance requirements, the 2021 bonfire season lasts from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, 2021 only. No one may access the levee before Nov. 21 for any bonfire-related activities.

Permits will be available at the St. James Parish Welcome Center, 1094 Airline Hwy., Gramercy. Permits can be obtained between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Permits can be paid for by check or money order only. No cash will be accepted.

More information, including downloadable permit applications, can be found online at http://www.stjamesla.com.