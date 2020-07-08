A new medical office complex is opening in the former Howell Place building, which city and state officials say will bring much-needed health care and jobs to North Baton Rouge.
“For over two years, my administration and the community in North Baton Rouge have worked to solve the vacancy in this facility that has negatively affected Baton Rouge for 15 years,” said Mayor Broome. “It will be the new home to over 100 jobs, and will provide healthcare services to those needing behavioral health, eye care and primary care.”
The 76,000 square-foot building will be revitalized by developer New Era Holdings, and city-parish government has been helping to find tenants. The Metro Council has voted to provide financial incentives to attract health care providers.
Tenants will include:
- Oceans Healthcare, which will provide inpatient hospital and group therapy outpatient services
- Capital Area Human Services, which will provide community-based social and mental health services
- An Oschner Health clinic, which will provide primary care for an estimated 10,000 patients.
- Louisiana Center for Eyes, which will provide opthamology.
The North Baton Rouge building has sat vacant since summer 2017 when Champions Medical Center, which operated a boutique surgical specialty hospital there, shuttered its operations.
The center, located at 7855 Howell Blvd, was owned by for-profit Dallas company NextHealth LLC.
According to previous reports, NextHealth's mailing address in Dallas matched that of Semyon Narosov, one of 21 health care executives charged in a federal indictment the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed in late 2016.
Earlier this year, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's office showed that the Texas-based New Era Holdings, which specializes in medical and mixed-use developments, had purchased the property for nearly $7.2 million.
New Era has done medical and mixed use developments in metro Dallas-Fort Worth, including a 21-acre campus in Flower Mound tied to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, a 73,750 square foot medical office building on the campus of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Waxahachie and a 5.64 acre medical plaza at Baylor Regional Medical Center in Grapevine.
In December 2019, the Metro Council voted to give Oceans a $1.4 million grant to open a mental health facility in the building. Oceans provides treatment for older adults and geriatric patients with acute and chronic psychiatric illnesses, and already has two locations in Baton Rouge. Those include an outpatient facility and 20-bed inpatient facility, both off Florida Boulevard near Airline Highway.
