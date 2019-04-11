Baton Rouge poets are encouraged to submit their work for a chance to become the city's first poet laureate.
The job requires an artist "with an infectious love for poetry and the city … who can connect with the community and show residents that Baton Rouge is a hub for free expression and art of all kinds," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a news release.
The poet laureate will help organize outreach and educational programs and produce literature of his or her own.
Applicants must be 18 or older and have lived in Baton Rouge for at least five years. Prospective laureates may submit up to six pages of original work to be considered by a panel of local poets and literary scholars.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs will head the search committee but not vote, according to Broome's statement.
Information and application material is available at artsbr.org/community-engagement.
The posting is for one year and carries up to a $5,000 honorarium. The selection will be announced May 7 at 6 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.