After rainfall caused East Baton Rouge's largest sewage plant to overflow, spilling nasty water into more than 30 homes, the parish plans to spend $600,000 to buy two apartment complexes near the plant so it can create a larger buffer zone.
It's also planning to better train employees who work at the plant on what to do in flood conditions.
When one of the South Wastewater Treatment Plant’s pumping stations failed on Sept. 29 amid heavy rainfall, 8.4 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled onto plant grounds and flowed into nearby apartments along Gardere Lane and into Bayou Fountain, according to an incident report.
The sewage poured from the plant for about two hours amid drenching rain after the pumps that propel the waste into the plant for treatment failed. That caused the waterways to back up and overflow, parish officials said.
At least 31 apartment units in the economically disadvantaged area flooded.
It was the fifth time in 2021 that an overflow had occurred at the plant, according to state records. There has been one spill this year, when an equipment failure caused 10,000 gallons of treated wastewater to spill onto plant grounds, according to state records.
Residents living near the plant complain of a frequent stench of sewage that makes it unpleasant to be outside and can sometimes invade homes.
It was the worst incident at the treatment plant during the nine years that Murelle Harrison has been the executive director of the Gardere Initiative, a local organization that provides families in the Gardere neighborhood with resources and services.
“It’s unfortunate that the sewage plant is so close to so many residents,” Harrison said. “We have thousands of people in the Gardere community and the other communities surrounding it.”
To prevent a similar problem, Metro Council is set to approve buyouts of two apartment complexes that flooded in September. The goal is to expand the “buffer zone” around the plant.
The purchase of one of the complexes, which is made up of six separate four-plexes, will cost the city-parish $491,977.90, according to Metro Council legislation to approve the buyout. The purchase of the second complex will cost the city-parish $81,634.72.
“Any type of green space, any type of buffer zone, reduces the risk to the community and the cost to the taxpayer for having to clean up any off site locations,” parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
The city-parish has dished out a further $145,738.03 for at least three three separate settlements tied to damages from the September spill, according to Metro Council records.
Another key to the parish's strategy is “minimizing the potential for human error,” Armstrong said.
The parish created new procedures for what staff should do when rain causes a high flow of water into the plant. They also developed new plans for what to do if communications go down.
Staff at the plant are currently being trained on the new procedures and will be required to demonstrate knowledge of them to managers. The training will take place annually, Armstrong said.
“They give the workers the resources they need to act should there be a failure in equipment or a failure in communications,” Armstrong said. “It’s the information for the employees to take the appropriate actions to prevent it or stop it while it’s happening.”
The costs of the latest flood go along with $1.6 billion in federally-ordered spending to reduce sewage overflows throughout the parish. Parish residents have paid more in sewage fees every year since 2004 to fund the work.
The massive overhaul of the system has significantly reduced the rate of overflows since the early 2000s, but incidents, like the September flood, continue to occur.
District 3 Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet said he’s communicated with residents of the area about the steps the city-parish has taken to prevent future spills.
“I have seen actionable steps being taken, and that’s what needs to come out of this,” Gaudet said. “What happened, what caused it and how do we prevent it from happening in the future? The plant is important to the community, but it's surrounded by a residential area that we need to protect.”