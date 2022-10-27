An accused armed robber who escaped from Assumption Parish Detention Center on Tuesday evening was captured Thursday morning in Jefferson Parish, deputies said.
Sheriff Leland Falcon offered few other details about the arrest in a Facebook post early Thursday but promised more would be forthcoming.
The man who escaped, Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29 in northern Assumption, sheriff's deputies have said.
Armed gunmen burst into the casino along an isolated section of La. 70 southeast of Donaldsonville and made off with a substantial amount of cash in the pre-dawn hours. The amount of cash stolen has not been disclosed but most was not recovered, deputies have said.
Most of the men and juveniles accused in the robbery are from the west bank of Jefferson Parish, but Avila is from Ascension Parish, just up Bayou Lafourche from Napoleonville where the parish jail is located.
Deputies said Avila was able to escape because procedures related to the "accountability of inmates were not followed."
Deputies said Falcon "is conducting an investigation and disciplinary action will be assessed accordingly to the responsible employee or employees."