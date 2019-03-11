A slew of controversial background findings surrounding Hammond’s top police chief pick — including a leaked use-of-force video and decade-old civil lawsuit involving a young woman’s rape and suicide — have caused so much stir in the community it forced the mayor and council to hold a rare, and sometimes rowdy, public hearing Monday.
Some members of the standing-room-only crowd at the Hammond city council chambers expressed concern with the pending appointment of Sgt. Edwin Bergeron, given the nature of the allegations that have surfaced, but the larger portion of the crowd — mostly made up of police officers — supported Bergeron. The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the recommended appointment.
Mayor Pete Panepinto confirmed Monday that Bergeron is one of the two men seen in the leaked video that’s at the center of the controversy, a roughly 30-second snippet of an interview with a suspect that has been circulating on social media for the last several days.
The video shows two officers speaking with a handcuffed suspect in an interview room when the suspect appears to lunge across the table. The officers struggle with the suspect on top of the table for several seconds before the table breaks and the suspect falls through.
Also at the center of concern during Monday’s meeting was an excerpt of a 2002 civil lawsuit in which Bergeron, an officer with Hammond PD at the time, was accused of harassing a rape accuser to dissuade her from filing charges against one of his fraternity brothers. The accuser died by suicide two months after the rape.
Court records allege Bergeron pressured a 21-year-old Southeastern Louisiana University student multiple times between February 2001 and April 2001, saying her efforts were in vain and that if she continued with the legal action she would be sued for slander and defamation.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The lawsuit names Bergeron, as well as the Hammond Police Department, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity International, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity Local, ABC Insurance Company, Southeastern Louisiana University and the accused, Paul Upshaw.
Greg Rozas, the attorney for the victim's family, said Monday the case was closed with a confidential settlement. The family filed an appeal following the decision, but it was based only on one particular element relating to whether Garza’s suicide note should be admissible evidence, not the case in its entirety. The state Supreme Court decided the note was not admissible, Rozas said.
Panepinto said Monday he stands by his recommendation of Bergeron for the job, saying he’s a good leader, a 19-year veteran of the department, and noted the shortened version of the interview video doesn’t tell the full story.
“There’s the usual armchair quarterbacks or people not in policing who assume they may know about what policing entails,” Panepinto said. “Police have a tough job in front of them. … When you’re involved and an active officer, you’re in positions where people may question what you see and if you see the full video, the gentleman came out of his cuff and across the desk.”
Also discussed Monday were a now-defunct business Panepinto and Bergeron owned together and the fact two of Bergeron’s sons are officers with the department, garnering claims of nepotism.
Secretary of State business records show Bergeron and Panepinto were the listed officers of P&B Investments of Hammond, LLC from 2010 until 2016. Bergeron further has a business filing with Judge Blair Edwards, who is the wife of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards.
Bergeron said at Monday's hearing that his and Panepinto's business was prior to Panepinto's mayoral run, but Bergeron didn't elaborate as to the nature of the business. The business with Judge Edwards is a potential chauffeur service in which off-duty police officers would drive their own vehicles for clients, he said, and Edwards has invested in a potential app for the service but there is no physical business at this point in time.
Fourteen residents took the lectern for the allocated two minutes each of comment Monday evening, largely a group that said they personally knew Bergeron.
Two of the speakers, mothers who said they had never met Bergeron, both expressed concern with the nature of the lawsuit’s allegations.
“I don’t know Mr. Bergeron, I don’t have any stake in this but I do know as a resident of Tangipahoa my whole life … my concerns are the lawsuits,” said Gwen Sweeney. “We cannot afford as a city that is trying to bring business here and be progressive to keep going along with 'well, we're just going to put somebody in there that we know.'"
Karen Mauran read from a copy of the lawsuit at the lectern, calling the allegations “disturbing” in that the alleged rape victim, Garza, didn’t know Bergeron but identified him specifically as the person who had been harassing her before she took her own life.
A series of current Hammond police officers spoke in Bergeron’s favor, saying he had long committed himself to public service.
“I would gladly work for him, no questions,” Hammond police officer Daniel Boudreaux said. “He doesn’t get stuck in the ‘my way or no way’ (mindset) which is rare here.”
The police chief position was vacated in January when Panepinto met with former chief James Stewart, citing “philosophical differences.” The mayor said at the time that Stewart wasn’t “fired” but refused to characterize his departure.
Panepinto said Monday that holding a public hearing on an appointed position is rare, but the controversy necessitated such an action. He went on to say that the dredging of concerning documents from Bergeron’s past is “an attempt of certain folks in the system that don’t want things to change.”
Panepinto said city officials reviewed the use-of-force video when considering Bergeron’s application, and determined he acted appropriately as the suspect had lunged toward the table and allegedly toward a bag of narcotics. Panepinto said another officer deployed a stun gun after the video cuts off in order to subdue the man, whom the mayor referred to as a career criminal.
Bergeron’s Internal Affairs investigation documents were not immediately available for review Monday, but Panepinto estimated the incident happened within the last 18 months. He said a complaint was filed to the department and the FBI reviewed the incident without finding issue. Those records also were not immediately available Monday.
Bergeron himself took the lectern after the public comment period to address some of the concerns, asking the public to “focus on the positive things,” going on to cite his proposals to implement home safety programs, neighborhood watch-type programs and community policing.
He said he can “definitely understand” the concerns surrounding the lawsuit but said he took multiple lie detector tests at the time and was “caught up” in the suit.
“It’s unfortunate it happened, I feel for the family but I didn’t have anything to do with it,” he told the crowd.
Bergeron spoke of his own past, including growing up with drug-addicted parents in New Orleans, bouncing around between houses and ultimately landing in Hammond, which he now describes as home. He said he wants to focus on how to make the community better and was drowned out by an enthusiastic round of applause as he finished speaking.
Council member Devon Wells was the only council member who made comment on the situation Monday, saying the council has been “more than patient.” He said a copy of the leaked video was sent to his house without a sender name, but he said he believes Bergeron — someone he said has personally dealt with his family members in a law enforcement capacity — will do right by the city.
“At the end of the day just please give the man a chance,” Wells said.
The council is scheduled to vote on appointing Bergeron at its meeting Tuesday night.