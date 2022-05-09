Baton Rouge Police said Monday that shots fired at people who were involved in a car crash on Florida Boulevard early Sunday came from a White Castle man who wasn't even involved in the collision.
The three-vehicle crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard. Police initially said the shots had been fired by someone who had had been in one of the vehicles.
Two cars, a Chevy Camaro and a Hyundai Eguus were there when police responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the scene, an affidavit says. Police learned of a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion, when it arrived shortly after the crash at Baton Rouge General-Mid City hospital, with two female gunshot victims.
The victims, who had been two of four passengers in the Ford Fusion, both suffered gunshots to the head; one of them was in critical condition Monday, the affidavit says.
The Ford Fusion passengers told police that, after the crash, an unknown man started shooting at them. Detectives recovered eight shell casings at the scene.
Another witness from the crash scene told police that after the accident, a man driving a green Dodge Challenger, which was not involved in the crash, got into a verbal altercation with those in the Ford Fusion, saying they had caused the accident.
The witness said the man fired multiple shots at the Ford after it sped away.
Shown a photographic lineup of suspects, the witness identified the man who fired the shots as Dominique, but he told police he didn't know anything about the shootings.
Dominique, 30, of White Castle was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday on one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of illegal use of a weapon.