Six people were injured in a shooting in a Shreveport gas station parking lot after multiple men walked up and began firing into a crowd, according to reports from local television station KSLA.
Just before 9 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a shooting the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue, the report said. They found one man who was injured by multiple shots, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to KSLA, police later received a call that five other people were in the hospital following same shooting. They had been taken to the hospital in a private car.
The shooting was one of two mass shootings in Louisiana this weekend. In LaPlace on Saturday, nine juveniles were injured in a shooting at a 12-year-old's birthday party, police said. Two of those juveniles were still in the hospital Monday.
Elsewhere in the U.S. on Sunday, according to a report by Reuters: In Austin, Texas, three died after a shooting at an apartment complex and in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, three were killed and two were injured in a shooting a bar, the report said.