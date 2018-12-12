BELLE ROSE — A Belle Rose man wanted in St. James Parish on contractor fraud has been arrested in neighboring Assumption Parish over similar allegations, sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.
Andrew McKinley, 65, signed a contract to do indoor and outdoor renovation of a home in the Belle Rose area but failed to complete the majority of the job after taking at least $6,000 from the homeowner, Assumption sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
Sheriff's deputies arrested McKinley, 124 Ewell St., at his home Monday and booked him on a count of residential contractor fraud following a two-week investigation.
Lonny Cavalier, Sheriff Leland Falcon's public information officer, said Wednesday that deputies are looking for other possible cases involving McKinley in the area.
Cavalier said McKinley does not have a company associated with his contracting business.
Sheriff's deputies said McKinley will be transferred to St. James Parish after his case in Assumption is adjudicated.
McKinley was awaiting the setting of bail Wednesday at Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.