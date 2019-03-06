A member of the LSU marching band was unable to march during the Zulu Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Tuesday after his hat was stolen, according to the band member's father.
In a viral Facebook post, a Facebook user who identifies himself as Jay Boudoin said that the hat was stolen when the cymbal line, including his son Seth, set down their cymbals and hats on the Zulu pre-parade lineup “just to chill.”
As the only one without a hat, Seth Boudin was forced to ride in a van along the parade instead of marching.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Facebook post had been shared more than 6,000 times.
"I hope karma bites you in your cowardly (expletive) hard," Facebook user Becky N Jay Boudoin wrote. "He is not allowed to march now in something he has worked extremely hard to achieve but he will have to ride in the van since he doesn’t have a hat."
The full post can be viewed here. Warning, the post contains expletives.
Jay Boudin said in the post that he hopes anyone who sees a non band member with a hat will contact police.
"Ultimately and without question, he is responsible for his uniform and instrument...and he can’t be the only one w/o a hat marching which we agree," he said. "I don’t blame the band directors for anything negative with this situation, they are extremely good people, professional and the highest quality of leaders! Seth’s stepmother and I unconditionally 100% respect and support their decision to the uniformity and high standards of the LSU Golden Band from Tiger Land."
WAFB reported that an LSU spokesperson confirmed that Seth Boudin rode along in a van instead of marching.