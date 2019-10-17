The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a small aircraft that likely crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
Officials say the pilot, Steven Schumacher, was traveling alone in a Piper Aztec twin-engine plane from Missouri to Gonzales, Louisiana, and was expected to land around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At 10:30 p.m., Schumacher's family contacted the Coast Guard in New Orleans stating he hadn't arrived.
The Coast Guard says his last known position was 380 nautical miles south of Louisiana and 300 nautical miles east of Corpus Christi. A flight tracker shows the plane's last contact was made about 50 feet above the water.
Ascension Parish officials said the pilot was flying pipeline patrol at the time.
Authorities are searching the Gulf of Mexico for any sign of the aircraft. The Mexican Navy is also assisting.
The Piper PA-23 is a four- to six-seat light aircraft. Schumacher's plane was manufactured in 1977, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.