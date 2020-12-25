When a stroke left Richard Webber paralyzed from the waist down a decade ago, he felt like giving up. But instead, he learned how to navigate life in a wheelchair.
He drove his electric chair several miles Christmas morning from his apartment to the St. Vincent de Paul dining room off Florida Street. He was there for the food, but more importantly for companionship. He flashed a bright smile behind his mask.
The annual Christmas dinner at St. Vincent de Paul looked a little different this year: Instead of inviting guests into the dining room as they have in years past, staff and volunteers handed out to-go boxes filled with turkey and sides. The organization distributed almost 700 meals Friday afternoon, free to anyone who needed one, along with toys for the children.
While celebrating Christmas during a pandemic brought challenges and sorrows to people around the world, Webber said, human beings are more resilient than they know.
"I've already lived through a lot, because my spirit told me not to give up," said Webber, 61. The former truck driver lives alone and takes pride in his independence, using ingenuity and upper body strength to navigate everyday activities like cooking and taking care of himself.
Several others offered similar messages while waiting in line for dinner. They wanted to talk about hope, about finding light in the darkness and placing their faith in something bigger. With a coronavirus vaccine already being distributed and 2021 just around the corner, many people are feeling hopeful for the first time in months.
One of them is Angela Dunaway, who lost her belongings in a fire last January. Nevertheless, she managed to start a new job shortly thereafter and has avoided catching COVID-19. She was picking up food to deliver to her mother.
Dunaway, 43, said she ended up sleeping at the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter for a few weeks about 16 years ago, when she was eight months pregnant. Her boyfriend had kicked her out and she was too ashamed to call her grandparents for help, she said.
She eventually did call her family and gave birth to a healthy baby girl. But the child went to live with her father and Dunaway hasn't seen her daughter in over a decade. She said the pain weighs most heavily during the holidays. She hopes one day they can celebrate together, and she hopes next year is easier.
A short distance away, Lemora Scott was standing in line with her adult daughter. Scott was decked out in holiday gear. Her outfit included various Christmas light patterns — on her mask, head scarf and leggings — and a Christmas sweater to complete the look.
Scott said she was thankful for her health, her children, her apartment and the chance to enjoy a delicious meal.
Meanwhile inside the kitchen, about 15 volunteers were helping St. Vincent de Paul staff package and distribute hundreds of turkey dinners. One of them was Lucy Scott, 58, whose grown children are scattered across the country. Instead of traveling during the pandemic, she decided to stay in Baton Rouge and donate her time on Christmas Day.
She said everyone needs help sometimes and should receive it without judgment, especially during this time of sickness, loneliness and unprecedented economic struggles: "We're delivering these meals with gladness, joy and tenderness, even in the midst of a pandemic. It's about more than just the food."