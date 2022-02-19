One of the contenders for an open seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council is hoping a state appellate court will overturn a protective order granted to a woman who accused him of stalking and attempting to assault her two years ago.
While Daniel Banguel was not charged with a crime, a woman said in a civil complaint that Banguel tried to assault her in a hotel room in October 2019. The protective order she subsequently obtained against Banguel expired last February, but Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeal rejected Banguel's effort to overturn it, saying the case was moot because the order was no longer in effect.
The state Supreme Court this month told the First Circuit to take another look, after a dissent last fall in which Circuit Judge J. Michael McDonald laid out a what-if scenario involving Louisiana's protective order registry.
"The entry of the protective order could have long-lasting effects upon Mr. Banguel's life," McDonald wrote. "Being listed … may affect Mr. Banguel's ability to be licensed to practice law, or to get a job. Thus, I believe that by finding the appeal moot, the majority opinion denies Mr. Banguel his due process rights."
Banguel, one of three Democrats in the March 26 special election for a candidate to serve out the rest of former Councilwoman Erika Green's term, denies the underlying allegations associated with the protective order.
According to court records filed in Baton Rouge, the woman claimed that, in October 2019, Banguel tried to sexually assault her while they were in a New Orleans hotel room. According to the petition, they were in the room together as Banguel was taking her to the airport to catch a flight the next morning.
At a later date, the woman said she saw a familiar-looking silver Malibu waiting outside her office, though she never clarified whether Banguel was behind the wheel. She said she worried the incident might have been some sort of retaliation and sought the protective order, which was granted in February 2020.
The protective order, for "non-intimate stalking," prohibited Banguel from stalking the victim, communicating with her through any third parties or public social media postings, from going within 100 yards of her or her residence, going to her job, damaging any of her property or contacting any of her acquaintances of family members.
Banguel said in later court filings that the victim never produced any evidence against him.
Last November, the First Circuit voted 2-1 to declare the matter "moot" since the protective order had expired Feb. 5, 2021. The decision ended Banguel's pursuit of an expungement petition, until the state Supreme Court on Feb. 8 of this year told the First Circuit to look at the case again.
Beau Brock, Banguel's lawyer, called the Supreme Court's decision a "win."
"We're looking forward to him being vindicated but we cannot comment on the merits of this right now because it's pending litigation," Brock said. "When the case resolves, he'll fully comment then."
Darryl Hurst, who was temporarily appointed to Green's seat until the election, said he didn't have much to say about the situation. Hurst, a Democrat, is also vying for the District 5 seat in next month's election.
"Judges and lawyers are in place for a reason, whatever the legal system decides to do, I'll leave that in the court's hands," Hurst said.
The third candidate, Dadrius Lanus, did not return calls seeking comment on the matter.
Green's seat became vacant last fall when she was elected to the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court.