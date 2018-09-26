CONVENT — Defense attorneys for top St. James Parish official Blaise Gravois have been denied access to the transcript of the 2016 grand jury proceedings in a long-running malfeasance case that has ensnared him and Parish President Timmy Roussel.
In court papers, Gravois' defense attorneys argue that a transcript of the grand jury recording has evidence that might exonerate the St. James' director of operations and that prosecutors already had a pattern of withholding evidence from them.
The grand jury indicted Gravois and Roussel on Sept. 28, 2016, on multiple counts of malfeasance in office over allegations they directed public workers and resources for illegal improvements on private property. The men have been charged over essentially the same facts and pleaded not guilty.
In the dispute, Judge Tess Stromberg, of the 23rd Judicial District, was being asked to balance the importance of grand jury secrecy against the need to ensure that Gravois isn’t being denied critical evidence.
The landmark 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland affirmed prosecutors’ continuing duty to turn over evidence that might point to the innocence of a defendant. The term “Brady” has become shorthand for exculpatory evidence in prosecutors’ possession and was thrown around liberally during a hearing this week before Stromberg.
Among several points, the defense attorneys argued that a past appellate court decision in the case implied a need to review the grand jury transcripts for evidence of prosecutorial misconduct by the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The appellate court had upheld a misconduct finding from the lower court.
But the defense also pointed to a recent motion from the state Attorney General's Office that asked a different judge to conduct an in-chambers review of the grant jury transcript in Roussel's companion case. Judge Jason Verdigets is handling Roussel’s case.
The basis for the motion from Assistant Attorney General Matt Derbes was filed under seal on Aug. 22, but Gravois' attorneys alleged in court papers that the Attorney General's Office prosecutors believed the recordings of the grand jury process had exculpatory evidence.
The Attorney General's Office, which is assisting the District Attorney’s Office in the Gravois case, is prosecuting Roussel alone after the District Attorney's Office was recused from his case.
Ruth Wisher, a spokeswoman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, declined to comment Tuesday on Derbes’ motion, citing the “ongoing prosecution.”
Gravois’ defense attorneys also submitted a sealed affidavit from former Parish Councilman Wilson Malbrough Jr. about his grand jury testimony in support of their cause. It’s not clear what he said.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been a part of a case where there has been a more compelling need to provide grand jury transcripts,” defense attorney Matthew Chester said.
But prosecutors, who also made a filing under seal, argued there is no exculpatory evidence in the transcript, disputing that Gravois had a need for the transcript that outweighed the need for continued secrecy.
“He’s not entitled to grand jury transcripts because he wants them,” Assistant District Attorney Robin O’Bannon told Judge Stromberg.
In her ruling Monday, Stromberg said she personally reviewed the entire transcript and found no “Brady” evidence.
Stromberg, who is the third judge to handle Gravois’ case after two others recused themselves at prosecutors’ urging, rejected defense attorneys’ other arguments for all or part of the transcript, including the information in Malbrough’s affidavit.
She also emphasized her belief that the secrecy of the grand jury is sacrosanct.