Baton Rouge residents will have the opportunity to take their questions on policing and public safety directly to the Mayor and Police Chief at an event Monday night.

The community meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the First District Precinct at 4445 Plank Road. It's the first of five precinct tours Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul will conduct over the next two months.

The meetings are billed as an opportunity for residents in each district to learn about the latest technology and strategies being used to enhance public safety, to learn tips and tools to prevent crime, and to communicate with city and BRPD leaders about concerns in their area.

"The main purpose of these meetings is for us as leaders to better understand the concerns of our residents as it relates to public safety,” Broome said in a prepared statement.

The First District is roughly bordered on the north and east by Evangeline and Airline Highway, on the west by the Mississippi River and Scenic Highway and on the south by Florida Boulevard.

You can enter your address to determine your police district here.

The full list of meetings is as follows:

• First District – Monday, February 10 – 4445 Plank Road, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Second District – Thursday, February 27 – 2265 Highland Road, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Third District – Monday, March 16 – 9000 Airline Highway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fourth District – Thursday, March 26 – 8227 Scenic Highway, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fifth District – Thursday, April, 9 – 222 St. Louis Street, 8th Floor, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

+6 Grand jury declines charges against former Baton Rouge cop involved in two shootings, one fatal A grand jury has declined to indict former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who resigned from the department amid accusations he lie…