A deer got loose in Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Monday.
The animal ran in through the main entrance and up an escalator to the second floor, spokesman Ryan Cross said. The deer was captured by "a law enforcement officer and several team members" near the elevators at the top of the escalators.
"While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Wards Creek," Cross said in a statement.
No one was injured, and patient care was not interrupted, Cross said.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was called to bring the deer in.
