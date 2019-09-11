LSU has named a new vice-president of strategic communications, a position that reports directly to university president F. King Alexander and oversees all communications for LSU, both internal and external.
The new head of communications, Jim Sabourin, was formerly senior vice-president and chief communications officer for Chattanooga-based Unum Group, a Fortune 500 insurance company.
LSU's announcement Wednesday says Sabourin's appointment had been made pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which will be meeting Friday.
Two interim vice-presidents of strategic communications, Kristine Sanders and Jason Droddy, had served in the role since the departure of Linda Bonnin, who left in 2015 for another position.