After fans stormed onto the Tiger Stadium field Saturday night after LSU's win against Alabama, one person was arrested for battery of an officer, an LSU spokesperson said.
In the incident, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy received minor injuries, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman.
The name of the person arrested had not yet been released on Sunday.
Another person, in a separate incident, was escorted from the stadium, after the surge of fans onto the field, Laymoun said.
Which law enforcement agencies made the arrest and ejected someone from the field was not immediately known Sunday afternoon.
For the second game in a row, LSU was fined another $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, after the latest incident of fans taking the field.