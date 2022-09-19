New rules for short-term rentals cleared the first hurdle toward becoming law over an industry that is currently unregulated in East Baton Rouge Parish after the Planning Commission offered preliminary approval of the proposal Monday evening.
The commission’s unanimous approval of the draft ordinance tees up the Metro Council to give its final say on the proposal next month.
The draft regulations, which would go into effect nine months after being approved by the council, differentiate “owner-occupied” rentals from “whole house” rentals and would apply stricter rules for houses where the owner isn’t present during a renter's stay.
Whole house rentals where the owner isn’t present would require a conditional-use permit approved during a public hearing at the Planning Commission in order to operate. That would allow neighbors of the property to testify on the proposed permit.
Owner-occupied rentals would be allowed without a permit, but owners would have to pay sales and occupancy taxes and register with the city-parish.
For both, owners could lose their ability to rent if three violations, such as noise, are reported during a one-year period.
Members of the public were split on the matter, with several Airbnb owners voicing opposition to new regulations on a business that has boomed in the parish in recent years. Existing short-term rentals would not be grandfathered in under the proposed ordinance, something short-term rental owners said is unfair.
The Planning Commission estimates there are 450 short-term rentals in operation in the parish.
The proposed regulations are a matter of fairness by making short-term rental owners follow the same rules that hotel and motel owners have been working under in the parish for decades, said Janice DeLorno, the innkeeper at the Stockade Bed & Breakfast.
“I’ve been running a B&B for 27 years and we have regulations,” DeLorno said. “It isn’t to keep people from having an Airbnb, it’s to keep people following rules. We just want to level the playing field.”
Neighborhood residents also said they were uncertain if the proposed ordinance has enough teeth to truly regulate the industry because of the lack of clarity around how much weight the Planning Commission would give to public testimony in opposition of a short-term rental. Needing three violations for a whole house rental’s permit to be rescinded may also make it difficult to stop a problematic Airbnb, said Marie Constantin, a resident of Spanish Town.
“Whole house is the most destructive because it’s simply a hotel coming in the back door without a manager, so I become the manager,” Constantin said. “Whether it’s successful or not is going to depend on the three violations that they’re allowed. … Do I really want to spend my life trying to catch someone with three violations?”
Issues with short-term rentals first came before the city-parish in 2019 when residents of Spanish Town complained of an Airbnb that had become a frequent host of raucous parties.
At the behest of the Metro Council, the Planning Office in early 2020 convened a committee of stakeholders to study the issue, including representatives from the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors and hotel groups. The committee paused its work in 2020 due to the pandemic, but met throughout 2021 and the first half of this year to craft the draft regulations, according to the Planning Commission.
New Orleans passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the city in 2019, but a key provision that bans whole home rentals was declared unconstitutional by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late last month. The city has been forced to pause licensing for those rentals while officials rewrite rules for the industry.
If passed in its current state, Baton Rouge’s rules are unlikely to draw the same ire from the appeals court because it still allows whole home rentals.