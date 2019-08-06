The Walmart on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday according to a sign posted on the store's windows.

[Update: Sheriff says no gunfire at Baton Rouge Walmart despite initial reports of possible active shooter.]

The store's normal hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week.

Signs on the doors of the Burbank Wal-Mart say it will be closed for the rest of the day @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/h9GCGdyyNO — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 6, 2019

A man was injured while caught in the middle of gunfire between two shoppers at the Walmart Tuesday morning.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said that the two patrons exchanged gunfire while standing in the store's customer service line. The third man, who was at the store to purchase a lunchbox for his child, was hit multiple times in the altercation.

He was taken to Baton Rouge General Medical Center in a private vehicle and is currently in fair condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Katie Johnston.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's officials said Tuesday afternoon that information is still being gathered regarding the incident.

Staff writers Grace Toohey and Lea Skene contributed information to this report.

