Clint Cointment, a Gonzales surveyor and critic of the way Ascension Parish has grown, led three others Saturday night to replace Kenny Matassa as the next parish president, holding a sizable advantage on his nearest opponent.
Cointment, a Republican, heads to a Nov. 16 runoff with former state Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner Murphy Painter, who led the fundraising battle in the race but wasn't able to translate that money advantage into an electoral one, complet, but unofficial election returns show. Painter is also a Republican.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Balloting showed Cointment with a 2-to-1 margin over Painter, but other candidates in the race kept him below the 50 percent of the vote necessary to win the post outright.
Matassa, a first-term parish president and former longtime Gonzales city councilman, did not seek reelection after his acquittal last year of a bribery charge in connection with a 2016 city council election.
Leadership of parish government and its management of population growth and lagging infrastructure were prime issues in the 2019 campaign as Cointment, Painter and their opponents, Rick Webre and Ricky Diggs, promised to slow or halt growth so roads, drainage and other infrastructure could catch up.
Webre, the brother of interim Sheriff Bobby Webre, is the former longtime homeland security director for Ascension Parish government and made a last-minute entry into the race on the final day of qualifying after resigning from his job over what he called the "current environment in the parish president's office."
A popular figure within parish government, Webre cast himself as another option besides Cointment and Painter. Webre had said the two represented two entrenched political camps in the parish, but, many observers said, Webre may not have given himself enough time or money to have his message break through.
Matassa and the Parish Council, which took the lead on many growth-related initiatives, adopted long-sought road impact fees on new development, tighter rules on traffic analyses for new housing and, after some wrangling, new limits on the use of dirt fill to raise homes. The measures were aimed at either spurring more timely investment in roads expected to be affected by new housing or to limit the flood-impact of new development.
Ascension was the fastest growing parish in the state in 2018 and the second-fastest growing in the state since 2010, and the traffic-snarling consequences of that population growth continued to inform this year's primary elections both for president and many Parish Council races.
Cointment, 46, narrowly lost to Matassa in a closely-contested November 2015 runoff over many of the same growth and infrastructure questions and essentially replayed many of his main campaign points from four years ago, except with an added emphasis on drainage in light of the August 2016 flood.
Painter, who was the fundraising leader in the race and is known to hold a strong base of support in Ascension, drew dollars from builders and engineering firms but has also promised to slow growth. In forums this fall, Painter often raised a map showing the sections of Ascension that flooded in 2016 and promised to make improvements.
A former chief deputy in Ascension who had previously run twice unsuccessfully for sheriff, Painter, 66, has pointed to his decades of management of government enterprises but had tumultuous final years as ATC commissioner.
He was accused in 2010 of improperly using a law enforcement database and harassing one of his former employees, but the allegations did not emerge as a point of contention in the primary race and Painter has refused to address them.
In late 2013, a federal jury acquitted Painter of accusations of computer fraud and making false statements in connection with allegations he was improperly accessing a law enforcement database.
But some of the allegations spun off into civil claims brought by Painter — for defamation — and by one of his accusers.
Painter has maintained his innocence and that he was retaliated against by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration over refusing to issue improper alcohol licenses and fired, but civil juries and the courts haven't fully accepted Painter's allegations or reputational harm.
Former ATC employee Kelli Suire brought a harassment complaint against Painter that resulted in a $100,000 settlement to her from the state and Painter in his official capacity.
___
NAME: Clint Cointment
AGE: 46
HOME: Gonzales
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: graduate of University of Louisiana-Lafayette; surveyor's license from Nicholls State University.
OCCUPATION: businessman, owner of W. J. Cointment Surveyors of Gonzales.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Ran for Ascension Parish president in the fall of 2015; lost in runoff to outgoing President Kenny Matassa.
NAME: Murphy Painter
AGE: 66
HOME: Gonzales
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: associate's degree in law enforcement, Southeastern Louisiana University; bachelor's in criminal justice, LSU; master's in public administration, LSU; graduate of FBI Law Enforcement Executive Institute.
OCCUPATION: manager of Sundogs LLC, a regulatory compliance, consulting, private investigation company; former Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner for 15 years; former Ascension sheriff's chief deputy for 14 years.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Previously had unsuccessful runs for Ascension Parish sheriff in 1991 and 1995 and qualified for the sheriff's race in 2011, but quickly dropped out.