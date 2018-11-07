PRAIRIEVILLE — A small section of La. 42 in Ascension Parish will be closed Saturday in an ongoing $27.5 million project to widen the important highway corridor through Prairieville, state officials said.
Separately, state highway officials have pushed back planned intermittent closures of La. 44, another main thoroughfare north of Gonzales, from Monday to Nov. 19 in recognition of Veterans Day.
For the La. 42 project, contractors will be installing a cross drain underneath the two-lane highway between Levern Stafford Road and Franklin Road in Prairieville, officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said in a statement Wednesday.
While the installation happens from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, both directions of La. 42 will be closed in that area about 1.2 miles west of La. 929.
No over-sized loads or emergency vehicles will be allowed in the area and traffic will be detoured to Ascension Parish La. 929 to Airline Highway, DOTD officials said.
DOTD is widening more than 3 miles of La. 42 to four and five lanes with a median, bike trail and sidewalk.
On La. 44, DOTD is adding turn lanes to intersections along 1.24 miles of the highway north of Gonzales at a cost of $3.5 million, DOTD officials said.
The intermittent closures on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will happen at the La. 44 intersections with Causey Road and with La. 933.
Contractors will be installing new traffic signals at the intersections. Flaggers will direct traffic.